WATCH: 2019 Great Bed Races encore presentation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is proud to bring you an encore presentation of the 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races.
Monday, April 27 was the original date for this year’s Great Bed Races, which has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been rescheduled for September 14.
On Saturday, May 2, starting at 11:30 a.m. WAVE 3 News will re-air coverage from the 2015 Kentucky Derby, featuring American Pharoah’s first win in his legendary Triple Crown winning run.
