Woman dies after crashing into tree

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a tree.
Kelly Williams, 46, was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder in the 5000 block of KY 53 on Sunday when she left the roadway and hit a tree, according to Oldham County police.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was inside her vehicle.
Oldham County Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oldham County Police Department at (502) 222-1300.
