Accused Marshall Co. High School shooter Gabe Parker enters guilty plea
By Amber Ruch | April 28, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 3:09 PM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The accused Marshall County High School shooter entered a guilty plea on Tuesday, April 28.

Gabe Parker was charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of assault.

He entered a guilty plea during a hearing via Skype. The hearing date was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parker faces 70 years in prison to run concurrent with a life sentence.

His sentencing was set for June 12 at 1 p.m.

The charges stem from a deadly shooting at Marshall County High School in January 2018.

