AG Daniel Cameron threatens lawsuit asking Beshear to allow in-person church services

The governor’s ruling prohibited Kentuckians from non-essential travel, including religious services, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands of people around the globe this year. The issue came to a head in the days leading up to Easter, when Maryville Baptist Church Pastor Jack Roberts defied the order and offered an in-church service on the holiday. Beshear had asked churchgoers to worship from home and watch any services that were available to stream online.