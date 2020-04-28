Bardstown police discover person of interest in deadly Camptown Road stabbing

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Detectives of the Bardstown Police Department announced they have developed a person of interest in the case of a deadly stabbing Sunday morning.
According to a release, around 1:40 a.m. Sunday morning Bardstown Police responded to a stabbing at 302A Camptown Road. Once officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to Flaget Hospital where they later died due to their injuries.
Bardstown Police has been in talks with the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office on their findings on a possible person of interest.
This evidence will be presented to the Grand Jury when the court system is scheduled to resume.
Police confirmed that the stabbing was an isolated incident.
