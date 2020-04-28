Beshear confirms 230 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 12 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported 230 new cases of the coronavirus across Kentucky, pushing the state total to 4,375.
Beshear also said that 12 new deaths raise the state’s death total to 224, with one probable additional case.
The governor publicly apologized for Monday’s mention of a possible prankster filing for unemployment insurance under the name of Tupac Shakur. It turns out a Kentucky resident by that name really did apply for unemployment insurance.
“I talked to him on the phone today, and I apologized,” Beshear said. “I told him how it happened. He was gracious. We’re gonna make sure we resolve his claim.”
Beshear also said that with the addition of coronavirus testing sites in Maysville, La Grange and Morehead, the state now has 13 drive-thru sites in operation in some form this week. Almost 4,000 new tests were adminstered across the Commonwealth on Monday.
The governor also said he understands both sides of the stay-at-home order -- both those anxious about things having been closed for more than a month and those anxious about plans to re-open.
“Folks I’m trying to thread a needle here,” he said.
Beshear got emotional when delivering the news that Lillian Press had died from the coronavirus. Press, 95, died at a nursing-care facility in Washington State, but spent much of her life in public service in Kentucky. She helped launch the Kentucky Educational Television network, as well as the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.
“Every person we lose is just as important, but this was a friend of mine, and we’ll miss her,” Beshear said. “She had more years that she should have been able to give to us.”
The governor shared some noteworthy statistics:
+ 52,411 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 1,331 have been hospitalized; 320 are currently hospitalized
+ 625 have been in an ICU; 170 are currently in an ICU
+ 1,617 residents have recovered
