COVID-19 tents outside 2 Norton hospitals to come down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sign of the times is giving way to a sign of hope, as tents set up outside two Louisville hospitals intended to screen COVID-19 patients will come down.
The tents were set up in March outside Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Norton Audubon Hospital in case there was a spike in patients.
Hospital officials said in a press release Tuesday the tents would be removed because “we’ve determined the need has subsided. If numbers start to increase, the tents may need to go up again.”
Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Charlotte Ipsan said four weeks ago that the hospital had 50 patients under observation for COVID-19. Now, that number has dropped below 15.
"It is a ray of hope,” Ipsan said. “But again, we know we’re not out of the woods, and we’re not going to let our guard down, because we’re always going to be here to respond to the needs of the community.”
The hospital still will have a section to handle the virus and is still equipped to take care of any coronavirus patients. Ipsan said people still need to listen to officials and practice social distancing so that the tent doesn’t have to go back up.
The tent outside Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital will be removed Tuesday. The tent outside Audubon will be removed Thursday.
