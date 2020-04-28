Don’t have a face mask? Here’s how to get one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Businesses are slowly starting to reopen, but before rushing out the door, medical experts and elected officials want you to make sure you have a face mask.
But there’s a problem: There really aren’t many out there.
WAVE 3 News checked in with Gould’s Discount Medical Supply Tuesday to see if any were in stock. They’ve been out of medical masks since early March and they have no idea when they’ll get another shipment.
So what can customers do?
First, ask neighbors. People have been spending their spare time at home sewing handmade cloth masks by the hundreds.
Local corner stores may have masks in stock, or shoppers can hop on Facebook groups to see who’s giving them away.
Amazon, eBay and Etsy also have medical-grade and handmade masks available. Be careful, though. With such high demand, it could take weeks to get an order to your doorstep.
In the meantime without a mask, shoppers could take matters into their own sanitized hands. No sewing skills required.
Remember to wash your cloth face masks frequently, don’t touch your mask, and still stay six feet away from everyone else.
