Elizabethtown police arrest man after vehicle pursuit

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man has been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ending at a town mall Tuesday afternoon.
Elizabethtown Police confirm that around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a Panda Express on Ring Road on a suspected impaired driver in the drive-thru.
When officers arrived, they attempted to contact the driver, 22-year-old Keith Ware of Elizabethtown, who then fled the scene. Officers chased the vehicle and during the pursuit, a police cruiser was struck by Ware.
Ware continued to give chase until crashing into a fire hydrant in the parking lot of a town mall. The vehicle was disabled and Ware began fleeing on foot.
Officers then tackled the suspect, and was able to apprehend him and take him into custody. In a search incident following Ware’s arrest, he was found in possession of a suspected synthetic cannabinoid.
Ware was booked at the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with driving while under the influence, fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
