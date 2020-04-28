Floyd County Health Department to offer drive-thru testing at church

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – Another drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 will be offered for residents in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Health Department will be conducting tests at Northside Christian Church, located on Charlestown Road, on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
People who want to be tested must be symptomatic, including cough, fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sore throat, diarrhea or headache, and must have an identification and an insurance card.
Anyone who wants to be tested must be inside of a vehicle. People walking or on bicycles will be turned away.
