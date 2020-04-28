FORECAST: Warm, breezy day ahead

- WIND: Gusts over 30 mph expected this evening through early Wednesday
- HAIL: A few t-storms re-develop Wednesday afternoon with gusty winds and up to dime-size hail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The radar will show spotty showers at times on this Tuesday but most of what falls will be sprinkles.
Strong south winds will help push us well into the 70s this afternoon. It will be a warm and windy evening/overnight period.
A band of weakening t-storms will approach from the west after 2 a.m. Some could be locally heavy and gusty.
Wednesday is shaping up to be an active day with early rain/thunder/wind easing by midday. New developing of showers/t-storms is expected in the afternoon. One or two could briefly turn severe. Highs generally in the 60s.
Clouds and light rain and/or drizzle will likely linger into the night. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday will be similar to last Sunday where we started off with clouds and drizzle only to end the day with some sun breaks.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.