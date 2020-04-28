FORECAST: Warm, breezy day; showers, storms return overnight

- WIND: Gusts over 30 mph expected this evening through early Wednesday
- HAIL: A few t-storms re-develop Wednesday afternoon with gusty winds and up to dime-size hail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The morning will continue to feature spotty showers and drizzle across the region. With more sunshine expected for this afternoon and winds out of the southwest, temperatures will quickly climb into the 70s.
Warm and windy conditions are expected overnight with gusts near 30 MPH and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. A band of weakening thunderstorms approaches from the west after 2 AM; some could be locally heavy and gusty.
Wednesday begins with rain/thunder/wind across the region; the active weather looks to ease by midday. Additional showers/t-storms are expected in the afternoon; one or two could briefly turn severe. Expect highs in the 60s. Clouds and light rain and/or drizzle will likely linger Wednesday night as lows slide into the 40s.
Thursday will be similar to last Sunday where we started off with clouds and drizzle only to end the day with some sun breaks.
