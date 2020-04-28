Graduation plans for Hardin County high school seniors revealed

“When the seniors responded to the survey they overwhelmingly wanted to have a traditional ceremony,” Morgan said. “But, it was important to us to offer this non-traditional graduation ceremony because we do not know what the future holds. Plus, a good number of these seniors will be serving our country in the military, working or attending school in distant places or may encounter other obstacles in getting back to Hardin County in October and November. It is critically important that we honor the Class of 2020 and we want to ensure that they and their family hear their name called, walk across the stage and receive that diploma.”