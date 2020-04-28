Graduation plans for Hardin County high school seniors revealed

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Graduation ceremonies in Hardin County are being condensed.
Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan announced Monday that the traditional celebration for seniors won’t be able to happen in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When the seniors responded to the survey they overwhelmingly wanted to have a traditional ceremony,” Morgan said. “But, it was important to us to offer this non-traditional graduation ceremony because we do not know what the future holds. Plus, a good number of these seniors will be serving our country in the military, working or attending school in distant places or may encounter other obstacles in getting back to Hardin County in October and November. It is critically important that we honor the Class of 2020 and we want to ensure that they and their family hear their name called, walk across the stage and receive that diploma.”
The four Hardin County high schools’ graduations will take place between May 4 and May 15. Each graduate will get a call from a school representative with a date and time to be at their school’s football stadium in their cap and gown with up to six loved ones. The senior will then walk across the graduation stage to receive their diploma.
The ceremonies will be edited and broadcast on HCEC-TV and streamed on the HCEC Youtube channel.
The dates for each school’s ceremonies are listed below:
- Central Hardin – May 4, May 5 and May 6 (if necessary)
- John Hardin – May 7 and 8
- North Hardin – May 11, 12 and 13 (if necessary)
- Hardin County High / GED – May 14 and 15 (if necessary) at Central Hardin
Planned broadcast dates:
- Central Hardin - May 23 at 11 a.m.
- John Hardin - May 22 at 7 p.m.
- North Hardin – May 23 at 7 p.m.
- Hardin County High / GED – May 20 @ 6 p.m.
Morgan said once social distancing guidelines are loosened, formal graduation ceremonies may be held on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 or Nov. 27 and Nov. 28. If those dates are not a possibility, there will be no formal ceremonies for 2020 graduates.
