Health care providers: You can still come to the ER

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors at Louisville’s three largest hospitals say people are avoiding the emergency room amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While they have said it’s important to help flatten the curve and not overwhelm hospitals, it’s also important not to do that at the expense of your health, or even your life.
“You don’t want to be injured, or die, from non-COVID problems because you didn’t seek care,” Baptist Health Dr. Chuck Anderson said.
Doctors from Baptist Health, Norton Healthcare and UofL Health joined Mayor Greg Fischer in a virtual town hall Tuesday.
They all agreed that if you're experiencing symptoms of a serious health condition like a heart attack or stroke, you should still go to the emergency room.
Symptoms could include chest pain, abdominal pain or weak muscles on one side of your body. A delay in treatment could cause serious, long-term effects.
“(We’re) starting to talk to the urgent care doctors and saying, 'Hey, remind (patients) that we’re not closed and people should be seeking care because delaying heart, delaying stroke symptoms will cause lifelong problems," Anderson said.
You can still use telehealth as a way to communicate with doctors, too, but in emergency situations there may not be time to spare.
Doctors said they have seen great support from the community during these times.
They've even had different companies donate potentially life-saving pieces of PPE to the hospitals.
