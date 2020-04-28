Indiana malls reported to open May 2, according to Simon Property Group memo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - As states begin to prepare ways to reopen the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a commercial real estate company is beginning to make plans to open shopping malls across the US.
According to a memo obtained by CNBC, Simon Property Group is planning to reopen 49 malls and outlet centers nationwide over the course of the weekend.
Simon Property had announced it would be closing its properties temporarily on March 18 to prevent spread of the novel coroanvirus.
The following 11 malls in Indiana have been scheduled to reopen on May 2:
- Castleton Square
- Circle Center Mall
- College Mall
- Fashion Mall at Keystone
- Greenwood Park Mall
- Hamilton Town Center
- Indiana PO
- Lighthouse Place PO
- Tippecanoe Mall
- University Park Mall
The locations will reopen with limited business hours in order to allow for overnight cleaning, according to the memo. The malls will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Simon Property Group said that it will regularly sanitize high-contact areas such as tables, door handles and escalators. Guests are encouraged to take temperatures before going to the malls, and CDC-approved masks and sanitizing packets will be made available to shoppers.
Retailers at these properties were given the choice to reopen for business at these locations.
During Gov. Holcomb’s press conference on Tuesday, he mentioned that he had spoken to the CEO of Simon Property Group and doesn’t know any further details. He said that he would use the time between now and Friday to make sure that the reopening is properly thought through.
