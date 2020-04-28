Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is hinting at business re-openings beginning in May but says Kentucky’s “new normal” will require people and workers to wear masks in public. Beshear is looking at May 11 to being easing some restrictions. The restrictions would be lifted over a period of four weeks. The governor did not give specifics on what restrictions would be lifted. But with the new freedom, Beshear said residents and workers would be required to wear masks in public places beginning May 11. Beshear reported 87 new case of the virus on Monday, and five new deaths.