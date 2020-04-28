Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear hints at business re-openings in May, but in stages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is hinting at business re-openings beginning in May but says Kentucky’s “new normal” will require people and workers to wear masks in public. Beshear is looking at May 11 to being easing some restrictions. The restrictions would be lifted over a period of four weeks. The governor did not give specifics on what restrictions would be lifted. But with the new freedom, Beshear said residents and workers would be required to wear masks in public places beginning May 11. Beshear reported 87 new case of the virus on Monday, and five new deaths.
NEW PROSECUTOR
New federal prosecutor announced in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A second federal prosecutor has been added to the U.S. Attorney’s Branch Office in Bowling Green. U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced on Monday that Mark Yurchisin was sworn in as a full-time assistant United States attorney. He joins Branch Chief Madison Sewell in the office that opened in February. Yurchisin is from Warren County and previously served as a part-time federal prosecutor, an assistant county attorney and an assistant commonwealth’s attorney.
ALUMINUM MILL-KENTUCKY
Report: Former aluminum mill CEO misled investors, board
ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — A new report says the former CEO of a Kentucky aluminum company planning to build a plant in Appalachia misled potential investors and the company’s board about the company’s progress. It alleges that Braidy Industries only had $11 million cash on hand in January and would have run out of money by midyear. The report was filed in a legal case brought by former Braidy CEO Craig Bouchard. It says Bouchard also told investors the proposed mill in Ashland could be moved to Mexico. A copy of the report was obtained by the Daily Independent in Ashland.
CANDIDATE-DUI CHARGED
Kentucky House candidate arrested on drunken driving charge
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Police say a candidate for a Kentucky state House seat has been charged with drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident. News outlets cited police records in reporting that Monteia Mundy was arrested Saturday night in Madison County. Mundy is a Republican candidate for the 88th District House seat, which includes part of Fayette County. A police citation says she left the scene of a collision near a gas station and was found nearby, incoherent in her car in a ditch. Mundy said on her campaign social media pages that she couldn’t immediately comment but would be releasing a statement soon.
FATAL SHOOTING-BREAK IN
Police: Man killed after breaking into woman's home he dated
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky man has been fatally shot after he broke into the house of a woman he was dating. The woman told Lexington police 24-year-old Jaymes Miller entered her Lexington home and began shooting inside the house Friday night. Police say another person inside the home fatally shot Miller before police were called. Authorities say they don't expect to file charges against the shooter. Miller has been wanted for an early April armed robbery at a Lexington motel where police say he demanded cash and fled on foot. He also had another arrest warrant for a domestic violence incident.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOLDIERS
Fort Campbell sends soldiers to help with pandemic relief
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) — The 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell has deployed about 10 soldiers from the Kentucky post to New Jersey to help with coronavirus pandemic relief there. The post, located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, said the soldiers are logistics experts assigned to the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade. They deployed to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, where they will provide logistical support to medical forces operating in the northeast. The post previously deployed nearly 400 soldiers to help with pandemic relief in the northeast.