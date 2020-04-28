LMPD: Man shot while driving on I-65

LMPD: Man shot while driving on I-65
A man was hit by a bullet while driving southbound on I-65 in Louisville Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | April 28, 2020 at 7:23 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 7:23 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Louisville are investigating after a man was shot as he was driving in the southbound lane of I-65 Tuesday afternoon near Arthur Street.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley reported the driver was hit by a bullet that came through his windshield. The bullet struck his knee, but did not penetrate the skin.

Smiley said the driver called police after the shooting around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators don’t believe the driver was targeted, and they are working to find out where the round was fired from.

