LMPD: Man shot while driving on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Louisville are investigating after a man was shot as he was driving in the southbound lane of I-65 Tuesday afternoon near Arthur Street.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley reported the driver was hit by a bullet that came through his windshield. The bullet struck his knee, but did not penetrate the skin.
Smiley said the driver called police after the shooting around 4:45 p.m.
Investigators don’t believe the driver was targeted, and they are working to find out where the round was fired from.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.