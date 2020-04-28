Local stores starting to plan for possible meat shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With meatpacking plants slowing or stopping production, the supply chain is experiencing a bit of a shakeup. Local grocery stores are keeping a close eye on how this will impact them.
It varies from place to place, but WAVE 3 News found most of the big grocery stores are fairly stocked. However, some Kroger and Meijer locations have limits to how much meat shoppers can buy.
Smaller local stores, like Paul’s Fruit Market, aren’t limiting customers to any quantities at this point.
“As long as we can keep up with it and get everything grinded and everything else, we’re going to give people what they want,” Stephen Geiger, a manager at Paul’s Fruit Market, said.
Geiger said even when other stores started to run out of projects in mid-March, Paul’s Fruit Market kept meat stocked and never had to limit customer’s to what they were buying. So far, they aren’t experiencing any issues with their current supply.
“We haven’t had any issues getting anything,” he told WAVE 3 News. “Everything has been pretty much available of what we’re usually getting. Prices on a couple of things have gone up a little bit because there is a shortage out there, of course, but you know, for our product and everything else, we’ve been fine. We’ve kept up with everything. There’s nothing we’re out of.”
ValuMarket Vice President and co-owner James Newmann said Tuesday their meat cases are stocked, too.
Newmann said data he read from Steiner Consulting Group this week shows of the top 30 largest pork producers, about 46 percent of their production is stopped or limited because of restrictions from COVID-19, and beef is down by about a third.
"That's major!" Newmann said. "That's a big deal. We aren't seeing any out of stocks right now. The meat case behind me is full. We still have product in the back room."
Newmann is already starting to talk to restaurant partners and wholesalers about how to plan accordingly for the next few weeks.
"I don't know what what to expect coming forward," Newmann said. "I'd love to tell you we'll be able to source everything we need, but I can't tell you that. I know there are some limitations in the market place, and it's not just fresh meats we're talking about: it's your lunch meats and smoked meats and other things."
He said the the issues in mid-March at stores was demand-driven, but this is supply driven, which is a much different issue.
"I've got one guy in my company, in fact he's the meat manager at this store, who has been around in meat departments for 40 plus years," Newmann explained. "And he goes, 'I never thought we'd get back to the day that we're doing some of the things we're doing today just to get meat out to our communities.'"
Newmann said they are strategizing and buying what they can, but does expect some products to be limited in the next few weeks.
"I don't anticipate that we're going to have an empty meat case or Kroger or Walmart or anyone else," he said. "There's going to be holes. You might not get the cut you want at the price you want. As long as people are flexible and willing to try different flavors and varieties, it's really no different than what happened with the spike on groceries."
WAVE 3 News reached out to Kroger, Meijer and Walmart to see what their plans are to keep meat on the shelves, but did not received any responses Tuesday evening.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.