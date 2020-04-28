Man, 5-year-old child killed in crash; suspect charged with murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing murder and assault charges following a fiery crash that killed two people, including a 5-year-old.
According to Shively police, Jermaine Sneed, 36, was driving drunk when he crashed into a van April 21 on Millers Lane near Dixie highway.
When officers arrived, both vehicles were on fire. Police said Sneed, a male passenger and his 8-year-old son who were inside Sneed’s vehicle were able to get out.
A man was driving the van Sneed is accused of hitting and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman and two children were also in the vehicle police said Sneed hit and were injured. The woman remains in critical condition. One child in the van hit by Sneed suffered a broken leg, the other child, a 5-year-old, died from injuries suffered in the crash.
Court documents said Sneed's 8-year-old son had to have surgery.
Sneed was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with two counts of murder and four counts of assault. He appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty. Sneed is scheduled to appear back in court on May 4.
