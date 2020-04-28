Muslims in WAVE Country adjust to a different kind of Ramadan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The coronavirus has caused many people to change the way they practice their faith. That includes Muslims around the world who are observing one of their holiest months of the year called Ramadan. Muslims are facing the same restrictions because of the coronavirus as other faiths.
Danya Talib, 17, spends her evening at home preparing food with her family.
“Ramadan is the month of fasting where we get closer to God and try to do our best with good deeds,” Talib said.
Talib is Muslim and is fasting, that means no food and nothing to drink from sunrise to sunset for a month. The meal to break the fast is called Iftar.
“We have a lot of family gatherings with the whole family but, since the pandemic hit we haven't been able to do that together,” Talib said.
For Muslims, a big part of Ramadan consists of special night prayers called Taraweeh, which are held daily at the mosque.
“Usually in Ramadan the mosque would be very vibrant,” Muslim Community Center of Louisville Imam Muhammad Almoutem said. “This year Ramadan is unique verry different than any other years. All mosques here and nationwide are closed.”
Muslims are encouraged to pray at home with family. They're making adjustments like other faiths moving sermons online.
“Everyday we have a brief talk before sunset,” Almoutem said. “We address what people want to hear. It's a new test for Muslims and other believers to do their best to come close to their Lord.”
A part of that is what Muslims call Zakat, which is charity. Local Muslims have formed a response team boxing up food and hygiene supplies to distribute to those in need.
“Nobody is going to feel alone,” Muslim Community Activist Khalid Awad said. “Especially with people coming from overseas from different countries. They don't have families around this is a time where we can not get together but we can give them a gift.”
At the end of ramadan, Muslims celebrate thier holiday called Eid Al-Fitr. They come together for a large group prayer but, because of the virus, that will likely not happen this year. Local Islamic leaders say that they will be following state and city guidelines to protect the public.
