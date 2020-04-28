Shaquille O’Neal to pay for UofL signee’s funeral

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A NBA legend will pay the funeral expenses for a University of Louisville football signee.
Shaquille O’Neal reached out to the family of Dexter Rentz Jr. after he heard Rentz was shot and killed, according to ESPN.
O’Neal still lives in Orlando and said he will pay for the arrangements that Rentz mother wants.
No suspects have been arrested, but Rentz’s mother told police he was visiting his grandfather when someone shot into his car.
Rentz’s brother and two others in the car were also shot and survived. Police do not believe Rentz was the target.
Rentz signed to join the UofL football team in December 2019.
