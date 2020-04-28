Shelby Co. helpline launched to provide food assistance

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Not only is it harder for some producers to make food, but it’s getting tougher for some Kentuckians to buy it. That’s put a lot of stress on food pantries. Some in Shelby County were facing urgent needs, but local leaders have come up with a solution to pool resources to make sure nobody goes hungry.
Last week, Shelby County leaders announced they were forming a Food Assistance Task Force. The group is a partnership between Shelby County Public Schools, the Judge Executive, the Shelbyville Mayor and County EMA. A press release announcing the task force states those in Shelby County have seen many people wanting to help out, but, also, people still trying to find assistance.
To make food support services easier to track down, the task force is putting access to all of them in one central location. Monday, group members launched a helpline for those in Shelby County in need of food assistance. It can be accessed by calling 502-232-1359 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.
"We just want to make that opportunity available to our citizens," David Eaton, the Mayor of Shelbyville, said. "If you have any need for food assistance, the opportunities are out there for you."
The Serenity Center, Operation Care, Simpsonville Christian Church and Bagdad Baptist are among those helping out. The Metro United Way said calls for food assistance to 211 have increased by ten times the normal number.
According to the release, if you are part of an organization that needs volunteers or food for your pantries, the task force encourages the use of the Metro United Way 211 service.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.