Shooting victim dies of injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A shooting victim died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.
The shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Runic Way around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the victim was shot inside of a vehicle.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.