StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

After the morning sprinkles fade out, this afternoon won’t be too bad. It’ll be warmer than yesterday but more cloud action at times.
TONIGHT: It looks warm and windy tonight. You will hear that wind howling at times, especially after midnight. A line of t-storms will be approaching from the west after 2 or 3am but likely weakening. The question is...by how much? They could certainly hold together enough to bring us a round of heavy rain/lightning and gusty winds before sunrise. The severe threat will be much lower compared to those to our west.
WEDNESDAY: There is a chance to see a few sun breaks by midday/early afternoon. If that indeed takes place, the air aloft is cold so small thunderstorm cells can develop. Lightning and hail would be the main threats with those. A couple could trigger warnings but nothing widespread is expected right now.
THURSDAY: The low clouds will be slow to leave town....along with the drizzle and light rain showers. This will be similar to last Sunday where late day sun breaks can save the day and warm things up. Otherwise, plan for a chilly nap day.
FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Formerly known as Oaks/Derby... sunshine and warming up to 70 then 80.
SUNDAY/MONDAY: Next wave moves in with rain and thunderstorms. Some could be locally strong, it is just too early to know.
The video will cover all of the above as it is a complex setup in the days ahead.
