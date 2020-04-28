Temperature check technology may be part of reopening business

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As we begin to reopen Kentucky and Indiana, many businesses are looking at temperature technology that could help keep their employees safe and on the job.
Salsarita’s is among the local restaurant chains surviving during the pandemic thanks to its popular drive-thru service and the ability to adapt to change. That's why owners are looking at new technology, they believe is key to future business.
Steve Stallings, who owns two Salsarita's in Louisville and one soon-to-be store in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is doing well during the difficult time but he knows more changes are coming. Stallings said giving customers peace of mind is top of mind "Oh, 100 percent."
For Stallings the immediate in-dining reopening is focused on sanitizing his restaurants, separation of customer tables and continued no contact service.
"You can order on your phone, everything is done via technology now," Stallings said.
That's why Stallings is keeping his eye on health screening and temperature innovations like the rest of America. While we will likely see health check and temperature scanners that resemble those at airports, at sporting events and concerts before restaurants, Stallings is interested in finding out more about overhead temperature scanners and other devices. He says he will follow CDC and restaurant association suggestions to keep his employees safe.
"We'll go through one door in the back and then we'll have our little station," Stallings said, "where they'll (employees) have to get their temperature taken."
New employee Aron Johnson doesn't love the idea, but believes it will make customers feel better if employees who serve the food feel good.
"I think definitely it would make them feel more comfortable coming in, if they knew how protective we were being," Johnson said.
Employees said they are looking forward to the day when it’s more than just their drive-thru that’s busy and they are hoping technology can help speed up that process.
