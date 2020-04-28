Tents outside Louisville hospitals to come down

A tent outside Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital (NWCH) was expected to serve as a place to identify and separate patients with COVID-19 symptoms from people seeking medical attention for other ailments and conditions. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson | April 28, 2020 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 8:39 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Tents set up outside of hospitals in Louisville intended to treat COVID-19 patients will come down.

Tents were set up outside of Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Norton Audubon Hospital in case there was a spike in patients.

Hospital officials said in a press release Tuesday the tents would be removed because “we’ve determined the need has subsided. If numbers start to increase, the tents may need to go up again.”

The tent outside Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital will be removed Tuesday. The tent outside Audubon will be removed Thursday.

