Tents outside Louisville hospitals to come down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Tents set up outside of hospitals in Louisville intended to treat COVID-19 patients will come down.
Tents were set up outside of Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Norton Audubon Hospital in case there was a spike in patients.
Hospital officials said in a press release Tuesday the tents would be removed because “we’ve determined the need has subsided. If numbers start to increase, the tents may need to go up again.”
The tent outside Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital will be removed Tuesday. The tent outside Audubon will be removed Thursday.
