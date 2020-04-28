Troopers make arrest in Washington County, Ky. shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have arrested a Marion County man in connection with a shooting in Washington County.
The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday on Mayes Creek Road approximately seven miles north of Springfrield.
The victim told troopers a man showed up at his home and demanded the keys to he give him the keys to his car. When the victim refused, the alleged suspect, identified as Alvin Daniel Miller, 36, of Lebanon, pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing.
Miller was arrested several hours later and booked into the Marion County Detention Center on charges of assault and being a felon in possession of a handgun. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 4.
The victim was airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington. State police say his condition is stable.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.