Two teenagers sent to hospital after vehicle, train collision in Rineyville

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A collision between a vehicle and a train has sent two Hardin County teenagers to the hospital Tuesday night.
According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, preliminary investigation revealed that around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 2005 Honda Civic occupied by two 19-year-old males, the driver from Rineyville and the passenger from Vine Grove, was traveling west on Kraft Road.
The vehicle failed to yield to an oncoming train traveling south at the Kraft Road railroad crossing. The train then collided with the vehicle, injuring the driver and passenger.
Both males were air-lifted to University Hospital, the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by Hardin County EMS and the Rineyville Fire Department.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.