UofL marching band puts together virtual ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the University of Louisville Cardinal Marching Band joined other musicians across Kentucky to create a virtual rendition of “My Old Kentucky Home.”
The band has served as the official band of the Kentucky Derby since 1936, and like their performance, Derby 146 has been postponed until September 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The director of the Cardinal marching band, Dr. Amy Acklin, told WAVE 3 News that the idea for the virtual video was created by the band’s drum major who coordinated with other drum majors across the state to help elevate the other band members in a thoughtful way.
More than 100 musicians from 13 different universities and colleges recorded their parts to “My Old Kentucky Home” remotely and sent them in for the project. Some students contributed by playing non-traditional band instruments and holding up signs with the words to the song because they didn’t have instruments in their home.
The individual videos will be clipped together to complete the song.
Once finished, the video will be available on the UofL Cardinal marching band’s Facebook page.
