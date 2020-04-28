Victim critically injured in Park Hill shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A victim is in critical condition following a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 1300 block of South 20th Street around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital.
LMPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
