Woman arrested for violating self-quarantine order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman who tested postive for COVID-19 was arrested after she violated self-quarantine to go to the grocery.
Kendra A. Burnett, 37, of Louisville, was arrested Monday at the Central Station Kroger at 3165 S. 2nd Street. She is charged with five counts of wanton endangerment along with single counts of criminal mischief and contempt of court.
An officer called to the store was met outside by a woman who identified herself as Burnett's mother. The woman told officers her daughter had received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and was told to self-quarantine, according to the arrest report. The Jefferson County Attorney's Office told the officer Burnett had been told to self-quarantine three times, but has refused to do so.
Kroger officials say approximately 200 people were inside the store while Burnett was there. A review of security video showed she had contact with five of them.
After her arrest, Burnett allegedly kicked out the taillight of a police vehicle and caused damage to the interior of the car.
