Almost every category of violent crime is up in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Violence in Louisville is up in almost every category, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad confirmed. Conrad testified about the increase, as first exposed by a WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter Investigation, before the city’s Public Safety Committee.
Conrad stated the city is facing two pandemics: the coronavirus outbreak and an uptick in violence.
So far this year, there have been 36 homicides. There were 23 in 2019.
The number of shootings has skyrocketed even more. Last week, WAVE 3 News reported a 150 percent increase in shootings during the months of March and April compared to the same time frame last year.
For example, shootings from January through April of last year were 61. This year, that number is 109, adding up to an 80 percent jump.
Wednesday, Chief Conrad said the problem is compounded. He talked about teens, many of which are either shooting suspects or victims out of school with nowhere to go. He also talked about the large number of people who are out of jobs.
Conrad acknowledged when he said the department was no longer responding to non-emergency calls, that it caused some confusion, but he said the city was already on an uptick of violence before the virus outbreak.
“We were seeing these increases in violence prior to the outbreak of COVID-19,” he said. “But what is clear to me is that the people who are out there engaging in this violence don’t seem to care about the risks of the virus.”
Another problem which was pointed out during the hearing was that concerning the number of suspects and offenders who have been let out of jail because of the virus.
Homicide Lieutenant Donny Burbrink was particularly concerned about juveniles who he said are being released almost immediately. He shared his concerns that the court system is not doing enough to keep perpetrators away.
