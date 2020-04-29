Aspen Challenge holds virtual competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools are putting on a virtual competition to present their hard work and success over the last three months
Nineteen schools across the district are participating in the two-day Aspen Challenge, a competition that has challenged students to create innovative solutions to some of the challenges facing students today.
Some of the topics including access to healthy foods, violence mitigation and vaping.
The event was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to school being out during the coronavirus pandemic.
Competition in the Aspen Challenge will continue tomorrow.
