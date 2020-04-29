Belle of Louisville needs donations and bookings to stay afloat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Any other year, television stations like WAVE 3 News would be live along the Ohio River getting ready for the start of the Kentucky Derby Festival’s Great Steamboat Race. However, like all the other Derby Festival events in April and the first week in May, it has been postponed as the Derby has been pushed back to September.
The historic Belle of Louisville, built in 1914, is one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Unfortunately, like many other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, the Belle needs the public’s help to stay afloat financially.
“We’ve lost a lot of revenue from regular public cruises, but certainly a lot of school field trips, and derby festival events," Belle of Louisville Riverboats CEO Krista Snider explained.
April and May are usually huge money makers for the Belle, but operators say continued cancellations could threaten its survival. April is the Belle’s fiscal year fourth quarter, and the riverboat was already dealing with losing its operational subsidy from the city due to budget cuts. Snider says that’s a revenue loss topping $1 million.
“Our fourth quarter is the most lucrative quarter of the year, it’s really what makes it possible to do what we do," Snider said.
The day of bragging rights, known as The Great Steamboat Race, was first held in 1963 between The Belle of Louisville and The Delta Queen. Not having it on April 29 was a big disappointment to operators.
“It’s really our one day of the year that we can guarantee that the Belle is absolutely in the spotlight she deserves,” Snider said.
All cruises had to be canceled through May 10, and the Belle won’t likely get back to operation until at least June. Even then, due to coronavirus safety measures, operators will have to have smaller groups and new protocols.
Multiple cancellations of events has the Louisville steamboat sending out an SOS on social media. Fans are being asked to share favorite race memories, and they’re also asked to donate if they can to help the Belle stay afloat.
“It’s historic and it’s beautiful,” Jaren Howard said.
The Kentucky native currently living in Cincinnati said it’s upsetting news. Howard, who married husband David McDonald on the Belle in 2017, says it was a wonderful experience. He said the historic showpiece didn’t need much decoration as they floated down the river at sunset.
“Everyone we worked with was just phenomenal, and it truly was just exactly what we wanted,” Howard said, “a perfect day for us.”
Howard and other fans of the Belle are hopeful donations will start coming in. You can help on the Belle’s social media pages or website.
