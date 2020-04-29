Churchill Downs to re-open May 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced plans to re-open Churchill Downs to racing, but not to the public.
Beshear said an agreement reached Tuesday would allow Churchill Downs to begin accepting horses to the backside on May 11.
The decision comes at a time when all other professional sports are shut down because of COVID-19.
Seven tracks in five states are still racing, minus the spectators. And bettors online are still playing the horses.
“Gulfstream down in Florida has seen a significant increase in betting handle,” Steve Bittenbender of Casino.org said. “Some of the smaller tracks that are still in play, like Fonner Park in Nebraska, they’ve seen their handle explode exponentially because there’s no competition right now."
As meets at other tracks come to a close, a Churchill Downs open for racing could again take center stage among bettors.
Beshear praised Churchill Downs for its detailed plan for re-opening, which includes measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Every meet before they bring horses back that have been gone for the winter, they do clean all the barns, they sanitize them,” NBC horse racing analyst Donna Barton Brothers said. “Sure they’re sanitizing to a greater extent now when preparing those stalls. But you know the other things they have to think about is how are they going to keep everybody socially distanced?”
Social distancing restrictions are expected to include medical screening and limiting access to essential personnel.
