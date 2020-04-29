COVID-19 drive-thru testing for anyone over 18 up and running in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – This was the first day of operation for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane in Louisville.
The partnership between the Commonwealth of Kentucky and Walmart allows healthcare workers and first responders to get tested, as well as anyone over 18, regardless of COVID-19 symptoms.
The tests are free of charge, but you are required register before you can go through the process. Jasmine Johnson was tested Wednesday and said that from start to finish, the process didn’t seem all that difficult.
“You just tilt your head back, they do a swab in your nose,” Johnson explained, “and then they'll have the results back in 48 hours, I think they said."
The drive-thru site managed by Walmart is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has plenty of direction once you're there.
Johnson registered for her test on her phone, but she has concern for people who aren't technologically savvy.
"I'm going to have to register for my dad,” Johnson said, "and some of the older people that he lives with and lives around."
Johnson hasn't shown any symptoms of COVID-19, but that's not why she wanted to get tested.
"Before all this it was hard to find a job,” Johnson said, “so because of all of this, I have a feeling they're going to be asking, 'Have you gotten tested? Have you been sick for the past couple months?' That kind of stuff."
