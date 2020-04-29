1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville

JEFFESONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Jeffersonville.
An officer pulled over a vehicle on Middle Road because of a broken headlight around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls.
Huls said a woman was driving the vehicle and a man was in the passenger seat. The officer called an ambulance because of a possible medical issue, then Huls said gunfire was exchanged between the man and the officer.
The man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
The officer was not injured.
ISP is continuing to investigate the shooting. This story will be updated with more information as it comes into the newsroom.
