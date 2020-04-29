1 dead in shooting on 3rd Street Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died following an early morning shooting.
The shooting was reported in the 7600 block of Third Street Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.