Dee’s owner: Store feels ‘frozen in time’ on what would have been busiest day of the year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though the horses get to hit the track May 11, we still have to wait until September for Derby.
With retail stores opening May 20, you can still nail down your hat months in advance. For one of the biggest hat shops in Louisville, Dee’s, it’s been strange trying to make it through a Derby-less week, as they wait to re-open.
“Wednesday and Thursday are our busiest days of the year,” Kathy Olliges of Dee’s, a craft store, said.
The Run for the Roses usually means a last minute race to the registers over at Dee’s. However, her brightly colored aisles are quiet and empty when they would normally be packed with ladies trying to create their perfect matches.
“For us, it’s kind of frozen in time, just waiting to be let loose again,” Olliges said.
Recently, she’s had to put down the crinoline and feathers. Instead, she’s picked up some fabric shears to create and sell face mask kits, complete with fabric, elastic and instructions.
“You need a little bit of sewing skill, but they’re very simple to make,” Olliges said.
She and her team have also picked up their own sewing needles to make masks to donate to nursing homes.
“Every time I listen to the stories at night, the updates, I’m like, ‘Okay, I got to go sew, make some more masks, cover some more people up,’” Olliges said.
Dee’s employees are also connecting with customers over Facebook, arranging curbside pickups of outdoor decorations and graduation themed crafts.
“A lot of people are looking for something special, because there aren’t going to be graduations this year,” she said.
Craft supplies for families are keeping the bills paid for now, but having a September Derby is going to be key for Dee’s, and Olliges is looking forward to a unique year.
“Temperature is going to be great, it’ll be a summery day,” she said. “Less chance for rain, that’s a good thing!”
As she prepares the store for the new normal, she’s realized there might be another accessory they can add to the list of items sold at Dee’s.
“We joked around about making matching masks,” Olliges said. “I really think it’s not unlikely that we will be wearing a mask with our hat.”
She said they have a plan to open the store up with plexiglass dividing the counters and plenty of sanitizer. They’re also bringing staff back in phases.
“We’re going to limit the amount of customers in the hat section. We’ll have precautions, wear masks. Of course, our customers will wear masks,” Olliges said.
Customers can always stay up to date with Dee’s on Facebook.
