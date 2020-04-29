Fischer confirms 37 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced 37 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing the Jefferson County total to 1,226.
Fischer reported five more deaths related to the virus that has killed tens of thousands of people worldwide this year. Jefferson County has now lost 89 people to the coronavirus.
Three men -- ages 84, 72, 58 -- and a 67-year-old woman were among those who died. The age and gender of the fifth victim were not immediately available.
The mayor also said 606 Jefferson County residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
Wednesday marked the third day of testing at Shawnee Park. The Walmart store on Bashford Manor Lane also started offering testing this week as the city works to find a more accurate number of cases.
“What we know is that increasing our testing capacity is a really important step for our community,” Fischer said.
