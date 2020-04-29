FORECAST: Dodgeball day with the downpours

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TODAY: Wind gusts up to 30 mph at times, locally higher inside any thunderstorm
- HAIL: A few small hailstones may develop in t-storms along/east of I-65 this afternoon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downpours will be scattered Wednesday morning along with some gusty winds at times.
There is a chance a more organized line of t-storms could develop near 12-1pm near I-65. That line would then march east. Scattered showers expected otherwise. A pretty “yucky” night ahead with areas of light rain and drizzle. To add onto that, it will start to turn cooler with temperatures dropping into the 40s.
Another good nap day coming for Thursday and the low clouds, showers and drizzle will linger for much of the day. This means the thermometer just won’t move much at all. The low clouds/drizzle will slowly pull away as the night wears on with lows in the 40s.
Sunshine will slowly return on Friday with plenty of sunshine (and warmth) for Saturday and most of Sunday. Rain returns Sunday night.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.