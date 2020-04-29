FORECAST: Scattered showers to continue through Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pockets of light rain and drizzle this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will dip into the 40s.
Thursday will be another good napping day with low clouds, showers, and drizzle. This means the thermometer just won't move much at all; highs will try to reach the low to mid-50s during the afternoon.
The low clouds/drizzle will push east as the night wears on with lows in the 40s.
Friday will be a much improved day with partly sunny skies and highs pushing into the mid to upper 60s.
Rain chances linger through Thursday as the low-pressure slowly moves to the east.
