FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms likely Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breezy and mild conditions will take us into the overnight hours with temperatures dropping only into the 50s and 60s. Wind gusts 20 to 30 MPH possible.
Showers and thunderstorms arrive after 3 a.m. from NW to SE. An early morning wake-up call for some with thunder and lightning accompanied with gusty winds and heavy rain. Additional storms developing early Wednesday afternoon could be strong, especially south of Louisville. Highs will be in the 60s.
Rounds of light rain will continue Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the 40s.
On Thursday, the continued drizzle and light shower activity are most likely in the morning, but additional rounds of it are possible in the afternoon. Clouds will keep Thursday’s high in the lower 60s.
Rain chances linger through Thursday as the low-pressure slowly moves to the east.
