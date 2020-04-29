Kentucky AG files amicus brief in support of Maryville Baptist CHurch

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s attorney general has filed a brief in support of a lawsuit by a Bullitt County church that claims Gov. Andy Beshear’s ban on religious services during as the state deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is unconstitutional.
In the amicus brief, Maryville Baptist Church V. Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron argues that executive orders on March 19 and March 25 by Beshear amounted to a mandate against faith-based gatherings but allow operations to continue by secular activities and organizations.
Cameron wants Beshear to rescind the executive orders which he says target religious services and said he plans to file a lawsuit over the constitutionality of the orders if Beshear doesn’t.
