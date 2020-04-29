Kentucky Retail Federation finalizing proposal to reopen stores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Retail Federation spent Wednesday finalizing its Healthy at Work plan.
That’ll be the proposal sent to Gov. Andy Beshear to reopen stores in the Commonwealth.
Federation leaders said they’ve surveyed their members, and shops are ready to start reopening, but they don’t want to do that too early or in a way that would cause another spike in coronavirus cases.
Their concern is that shutdowns would have to start over again.
Director of Communications and Public Relations Steve McClain said the group wants a single policy for all retailers across the state.
He added that all is subject to change based on the spread of the virus, but he’s hopeful for doors to start opening again in mid-May.
The Federation represents retailers from big-box stores to mom-and-pop shops, selling anything from gifts to auto repair services.
McClain said one of the biggest challenges retailers will face is getting PPE for employees.
In the plan to reopen, shoppers likely can expect to experience what is happening at grocery stores now.
Workers and guests will be asked to wear masks, there will be increased sanitation, social distancing signs and a limited number of people allowed in stores.
McClain said restoring the confidence needed to get shoppers back in stores means customers will have to follow the rules, too.
"So, it's going to take everybody," McClain said. "Everybody has some responsibility in doing this and making sure that it goes smoothly and everybody can stay healthy."
McClain added that now-familiar policies likely will stick around, too, like curbside pick-up, online sales and special shopping hours for vulnerable people.
