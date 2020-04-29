KSP: 5 children missing after buggy overturns trying to pass stream in Bath County

PEASTICKS, Ky. (WKYT) – An emergency scene is underway right now along a flooded road near the Salt Lick community in Bath County.
Kentucky State Police say five children in an Amish family are missing after trying to cross a low-lying stream in their carriage.
Multiple units and emergency crews have converged along Adams Road, just north of Interstate 64.
Crews are working along the banks of a creek next to a washed-out road.
KSP says the horse pulling the buggy lost its footing and slipped. Six people were in the carriage. An adult has been accounted for, but the children are still missing.
So far, none of the children have been found.
This story is developing and will be updated.
