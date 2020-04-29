Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOTTERY SALES
Official: Kentucky Mega Millions, Powerball sales down 50%
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Lottery tickets in Kentucky have taken a nosedive amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chip Polston, the state lottery’s vice president of communications, told told WLEX-TV that Kentucky’s Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots sales are down 50%, or nearly $9.2 million, compared to the same period last year. Polston says Kentucky Lottery would still honor the commitment it made to send thousands of students to college through its proceeds despite the sales drop. He says 126,000 Kentucky students were given more than $250 million from the organization for their college expenses last year.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-KENTUCKY
Teen pleads guilty to 2018 Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A teen charged in the 2018 Kentucky school shooting that killed two students has pleaded guilty to murder. Gabriel Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He was charged as an adult. Now 18 years old, he pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault. The prosecutor in the case says court closures from the coronavirus pandemic played a role in moving toward a plea agreement.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky AG takes more aggressive stand against virus orders
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general has pushed back against some of the governor's coronavirus-related orders. Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking aim at restrictions on travel and gatherings that include church services. Cameron on Tuesday threatened a lawsuit to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s ban on mass gatherings, unless the governor allows in-person church services to resume. Beshear has said his mass gathering orders do not single out churches. Cameron also filed a motion in federal court contending that Beshear’s restrictions on out-of-state travel are unconstitutional. Beshear says he's trying to set rules that save lives.
JUSTICE GRANT APPLICATIONS
Applications available for federal justice grant
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say applications are now available for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The federal grant program provides seed money to the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, which then awards funding to state and local law enforcement to aid efforts to reduce crime and violence. Officials said grant money can be used in multiple ways by state and local government agencies and nonprofit entities, including to hire staff, purchase equipment and supplies, and conduct training. More information and applications can be found on the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet webpage. Applications became available Tuesday and are due by May 27.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHOPPER ARRESTED
Kentucky woman who broke quarantine order arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police records say a Kentucky woman ordered to self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus was arrested as she left a Louisville grocery store. The Courier Journal reports 37-year-old Kendra A. Burnett was arrested Monday after her mother told a police officer she was violating a court order to self-quarantine. An arrest citation says the officer contacted the county attorney, who said Burnett had refused to self-quarantine about three times. She's facing charges including five counts of wanton endangerment. A Kroger manager told police that it appeared Burnett had contact with five people inside the store. Burnett did not have an attorney listed in online court records.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY-TUPAC
No joke: Tupac Shakur needs unemployment benefits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — It’s no joke — Tupac Shakur lives in Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills. Shakur’s name was brought up by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday night as he spoke about prank claims slowing down unemployment payments, including one filed under the name of the late rapper Tupac Shakur. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the claim by Tupac Malik Shakur, who goes by Malik, is legitimate. He worked as a cook in Lexington until coronavirus restrictions shut down restaurants. After getting information from the newspaper to verify the claim, the state is working to resolve it. Meanwhile, Beshear personally called Shakur and apologized. Shakur forgave the governor, saying he understands and that mistakes happen.