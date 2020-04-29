Louisville Urban League, Norton Healthcare to hold COVID-19 testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League is partnering with Norton Healthcare to provide COVID-19 testing in West Louisville.
The drive-thru testing, which involves a nasal swab, will take place Thursday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Louisville Urban League headquarters, located at 1535 West Broadway. All persons being tested must remain inside their cars.
LUL is offering the testing by appointment only to its clients who are high-risk or want to be tested for COVID-19. The testing will be limited to approximately 500 LUL clients, partners and West Louisville residents.
Advance registration is required. To schedule and register for a screening, click here or call 502-861-4600 and select option 1.
Each person being tested must be scheduled and registered for their own appointment and present a photo ID. Only those with appointments will receive a test.
There is no charge for the screening and results will posted in three to five days to the patient's MyNortonChart account. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will also be contacted by phone. If the test result is negative, you will receive a letter sent to your home address.
The test will only tell if the virus was active in the person at the time of testing.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.