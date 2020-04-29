Man dies from injuries in Rineyville train collision

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of two Hardin County men injured in a collision between a vehicle and a train Tuesday night has died.
According to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward, the collision happened around 8 p.m. when a Honda Civic occupied by two men traveling west on Kraft Road failed to yield to a train at the railroad crossing.
Both man were airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital, where the passenger, Hunter Sema, 19, of Vine Grove, Ky., died from his injuries.
The condition of the driver, a 19-year-old from Rineyville, is not known.
The crash is currently under investigation by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.
