Man found shot in vehicle identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was found shot inside of a vehicle has been identified.
The shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Runic Way around 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Stefon Javon Fletcher, 23, inside of a vehicle.
Fletcher was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.